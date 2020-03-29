HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HYPMY opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. HYPERA S A/S has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Get HYPERA S A/S alerts:

HYPERA S A/S Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HYPERA S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HYPERA S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.