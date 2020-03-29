Howard Dvorkin Purchases 7,798 Shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,371.34.
Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 19th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 38,866 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,639.20.
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 20,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,200.00.
- On Friday, March 13th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 25,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00.
- On Monday, March 9th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 195,022 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $393,944.44.
FPAY opened at $1.33 on Friday. FlexShopper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 168,593 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 229,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.
FPAY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, March 5th.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.
