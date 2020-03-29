Howard Dvorkin Purchases 7,798 Shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,371.34.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 38,866 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,639.20.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 20,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,200.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 25,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 195,022 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $393,944.44.

FPAY opened at $1.33 on Friday. FlexShopper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 168,593 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 229,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

FPAY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

