Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Acquires $26,585.46 in Stock

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley acquired 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $26,585.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HWCC opened at $1.95 on Friday. Houston Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 244,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

