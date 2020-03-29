Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIXX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. FIX upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,237.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $187,226.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $136,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,420 shares of company stock worth $9,735,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

