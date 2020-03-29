HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.
Shares of HFC opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.49. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
Further Reading: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.