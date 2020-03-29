HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.49. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.