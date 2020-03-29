Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.