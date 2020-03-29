HeroNode (HER) Trading 15.8% Higher This Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. HeroNode has a market cap of $42,092.05 and $422.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.02512434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193445 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LBank, Token Store and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

