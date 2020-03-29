Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 11.9%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price fell 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.92, 6,917,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 10,085,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HL. CIBC upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.72.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 143,543 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,984 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 322,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 30,483.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

