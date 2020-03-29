Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a positive rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Heartland Banccorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

HLAN opened at $55.60 on Thursday. Heartland Banccorp has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.55.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Banccorp will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

