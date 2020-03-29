Head to Head Contrast: Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) & Aviat Networks (OTCMKTS:AVNW)

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Simlatus and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviat Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aviat Networks has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.07%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Simlatus.

Profitability

This table compares Simlatus and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simlatus N/A N/A N/A Aviat Networks 2.82% 4.05% 1.62%

Risk & Volatility

Simlatus has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Simlatus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Aviat Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simlatus and Aviat Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simlatus $20,000.00 11.67 -$4.39 million N/A N/A Aviat Networks $243.86 million 0.18 $9.74 million $0.58 13.84

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Simlatus.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Simlatus on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simlatus Company Profile

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software tools and applications, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, manage, and optimize its systems, as well as sources, supplies, and supports third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including planning, deployment, operation, optimization, and maintenance of customers' networks. The company serves mobile and fixed public, private, and broadcast network operators; federal, state, and local government agencies; and transportation, energy, and utility companies, as well as public safety agencies. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and system integrators; indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

