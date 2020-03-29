Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Up 61.0% in March

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the February 27th total of 41,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 88,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $33.28 on Friday. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $391.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

