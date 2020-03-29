Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Update

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,746,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 27th total of 15,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

HOG stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,715,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,338,000 after buying an additional 554,763 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 571,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after buying an additional 298,136 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after buying an additional 265,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

