Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $209,496 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

