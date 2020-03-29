Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Director Buys $19,920.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Director Michael T. Eckhart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $19,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HASI stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 21.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is presently 113.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,915,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

