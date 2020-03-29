GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get GVC alerts:

GMVHF stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. GVC has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.