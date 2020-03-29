Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,013 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. TheStreet cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

