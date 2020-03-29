Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 90,337 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 1,221.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Altice USA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Altice USA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

