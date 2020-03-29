Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,245 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,851,000 after acquiring an additional 176,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 129,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.23. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.