GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) were down 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.86, approximately 1,807,091 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 877,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. BidaskClub cut GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $784.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in GreenSky by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in GreenSky by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 776,464 shares during the period. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
