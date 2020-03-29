GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) were down 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.86, approximately 1,807,091 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 877,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. BidaskClub cut GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $784.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in GreenSky by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in GreenSky by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 776,464 shares during the period. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

