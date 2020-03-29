Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $117,000 Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

