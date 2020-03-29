Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFSC. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.23. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $234,503.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

