Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $117,000 in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,879,480.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 616,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,958 in the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. Hostess Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

