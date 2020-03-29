Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $112,000 Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $81.78 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,240,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,057 shares of company stock worth $8,945,450 in the last three months. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

