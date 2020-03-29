Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 3,885 Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Navistar International stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. Navistar International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. Navistar International’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

