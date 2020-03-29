Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,474 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $28,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.52.

NASDAQ GT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.81. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

