Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Neutral

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.90 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
NOK opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,541 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 259,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
