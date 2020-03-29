Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Neutral

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.90 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NOK opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,541 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 259,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

