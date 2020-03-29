Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 392,962 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 392,962 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Navient worth $26,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,593,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,787 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Navient by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 528,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 331.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 456,464 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 443,020 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Navient during the third quarter worth $5,065,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.16. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens started coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

