Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 326,248 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 326,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.75% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $28,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBLX opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $121.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Martin Salinas purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $146,075.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $242,007 in the last three months.

NBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

