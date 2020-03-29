Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,736 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Chemed worth $28,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of CHE opened at $409.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.57. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $313.49 and a 52-week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

