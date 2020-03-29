Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,667 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Cable One worth $27,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,467.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,569.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,479.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $974.03 and a 1-year high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

