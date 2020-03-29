Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 136,147 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,147 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Brink’s worth $28,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Brink’s by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCO opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 2,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

