Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 132,231 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 132,231 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Trimble worth $26,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Trimble by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 185,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 194,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.