Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241,116 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 949.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

