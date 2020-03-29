Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,308,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $27,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in ING Groep by 422,760.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,523,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518,868 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $26,826,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 351,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ING Groep by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 720,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 422,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ING Groep by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ING Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

ING stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. ING Groep NV has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.