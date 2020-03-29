Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 561.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,355 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of SPX worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth about $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 15.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. SPX Corp has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPXC. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

