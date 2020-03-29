Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,997 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.00% of El Paso Electric worth $27,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

EE stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.56.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

