Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $28.83 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of NorthWestern worth $28,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $2,050,000. Mairs & Power INC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 60,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,764,000 after buying an additional 215,553 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of NWE opened at $59.99 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

