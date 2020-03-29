Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $28.67 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,961 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 183,456 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $28,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $653,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,524 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,055,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1,597.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,566 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 387,323 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2,583.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,723 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 327,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $88,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

