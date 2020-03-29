Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $28.62 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Genpact worth $28,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of G. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after buying an additional 2,665,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,074,000 after buying an additional 3,913,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,480,000 after buying an additional 641,383 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,712,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,112,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,101,000 after buying an additional 108,214 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

