Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.49 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,070 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $27,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,578,000 after acquiring an additional 599,324 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWONK stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

