Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.28 Million Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,589,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057,721 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $27,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Banco Santander SA has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

