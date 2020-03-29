Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $26.69 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $26,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,027,000 after purchasing an additional 295,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 245.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 481,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 131,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,952,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Shares of Post stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.38. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.