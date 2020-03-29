Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Dropbox worth $28,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,409 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5,842.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,334.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 905,807 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,983,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $12,089,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX opened at $17.75 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,640 shares of company stock worth $7,203,489 over the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

