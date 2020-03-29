Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 556,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.17% of Independent Bank Group worth $27,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBTX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,381,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Independent Bank Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $120,846.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,300.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Fair purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBTX. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

