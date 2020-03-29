Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of IPG Photonics worth $28,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of IPGP stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.16.
In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
