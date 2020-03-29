Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 41,322 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,322 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of LPL Financial worth $27,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LPL Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in LPL Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

