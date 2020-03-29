Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 303,223 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,223 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Scientific Games worth $27,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 300,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 295,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.09 million, a P/E ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 2.26. Scientific Games Corp has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

