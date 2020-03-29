Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 208,317 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 270.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of eHealth worth $27,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EHTH stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.78.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.