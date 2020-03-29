Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $28,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,534,000 after buying an additional 163,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 204,240 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 322.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 86,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OZK. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

