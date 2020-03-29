Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 5,806 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of CIT Group worth $26,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino purchased 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,432.50. Insiders purchased a total of 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

